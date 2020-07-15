This post is sponsored by FAGE; however, all thoughts and opinions are my own.

Greek yogurt is one of those staples you’ll always find in my fridge. It’s our go-to for an easy snack, of course, but it’s also a key ingredient in so many of the wholesome recipes I make for our family. FAGE Total Greek yogurt makes cooking at home quick and simple without having to sacrifice healthy ingredients.

Not only is Greek Yogurt rich in protein and calcium, but it also contains live active cultures that are said to be beneficial to gut and digestive health. FAGE Total 5% has been a favorite of mine for years, and it’s made with simple ingredients such as just milk and live active yogurt cultures. It also contains no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. And conveniently, it’s available in three milk fat varieties: 0% (nonfat), 2% (lowfat), and 5% (fullfat). All of the milk fat varieties are so thick and velvety, but 5% is my favorite! I love that FAGE offers different options, allowing you to choose the % that best fits your lifestyle.

Here Are 7 Ways I Use Greek Yogurt to Make Healthier Meals

Combine It with Whole Grains for Easy Breakfasts

Greek yogurt with granola is a hit in our house. The mix of protein plus whole grains is unbeatable when it comes to our satisfaction and fullness. But I also mix FAGE Total 5% Plain Greek yogurt with rolled oats for Overnight Oats, or even cooked farro for Creamy Farro Porridge!

Pumpkin Spice Granola

Cashew Ginger Granola

Toasted Coconut and Pineapple Granola

Roasted Butternut Squash with Granola and Greek Yogurt

Lighter Baking

Greek yogurt is a great substitute for some or all of the butter or oil in baking. Not only can it be lower in calories and fat than butter and oil, it also adds moisture to keep your baked goods soft and tender. I use FAGE Total Plain Greek yogurt to make my fluffy whole wheat pancakes and even in this fudgy 100-calorie brownies recipe!

To Add a Creamy Protein Boost to Smoothies

Adding a few heaping spoonfuls of FAGE Total Plain Greek yogurt to the smoothie ingredients in your blender adds creaminess and pumps up the protein for extra staying power.

Superfood Green Smoothie Bowl

Kale Smoothie

PB Banana Smoothie

To Make Lighter Creamy Dressings

It’s easy to sub low-fat or full-fat Greek yogurt for mayonnaise in creamy dressings—without sacrificing flavor! One tip is to use low-fat FAGE Total 2% plain or even full-fat FAGE Total 5% Plain Greek yogurt (rather than nonfat) because it has the rich creaminess of mayo or sour cream, but with much less tang.

Big Mac Dressing on my Cheeseburger Salad

Honey Mustard Apple Slaw (to go with my cornflake oven-fried chicken!)

Secret sauce for my copycat In N Out Burgers

As a Marinade

Yogurt works wonders as a marinade ingredient. Why? The lactic acid in it breaks down the tough proteins in meat, effectively tenderizing the meat while marinating. Try this delicious lemon herb marinade for chicken!

The possibilities are truly endless with FAGE Total Greek yogurt! I would love to know…what’s your favorite way to incorporate it into a meal or snack? Do you prefer it solo or loaded with yummy toppings? Let me know down below!