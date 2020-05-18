Chocolate Cream Pie with Pecan Crust

This post is sponsored by American Pecans.

Before I met my husband, a card-carrying member of the chocolate cream pie super fan club, I had never had chocolate cream pie, and to be honest, it didn’t seem like much of a pie to me. What was it anyway? Just wobbly chocolate pudding in a plain ol’ pie shell?

Boy was I wrong. Chocolate cream pie—the best kind, anyway—is silky, rich, and decadent; it’s pure and unassumingly elegant; it has a deep cocoa flavor and a buttery crumb crust. Slather the top with homemade whipped cream and you’ve got yourself one incredible pie.

This chocolate cream pie is all of those things and more, with a creamy, satiny chocolate filling, and rather than a traditional pastry pie crust or a straightforward graham cracker crust, it’s nestled inside an irresistible pecan and coconut crust, made with shelled pecans, graham crackers (for added stability), flaked coconut, a little bit of sugar, and butter. The toasty, naturally sweet flavor of pecans is not only the perfect complement to the chocolate, but pecans help provide plant-based protein, fiber and good fats to any recipe.. A 1oz serving of pecans has 3g of protein and fiber, 8g unsaturated fat and only 2g saturated fat. Makes sense that they’re called the Original Supernut :)

Now, there are two crucial steps to making the pecan crust sturdy and uniform. First is using the food processor, which can blitz the pecans, crackers, and coconut into extra fine crumbs that are roughly all the same size. The second is using the flat bottom of a measuring cup (or a drinking glass) to firmly press and pack the buttered crumbs evenly into your pie plate (use the side of the cup, tilted, to press the crumbs up the sides).

For the filling, I use two kinds of chocolate to create the best flavor—semisweet (60% cocoa), for a smooth and balanced chocolate taste, and unsweetened (100% cocoa) for added intensity. Note: you must use a bar of semisweet baking chocolate and you cannot substitute semisweet chocolate chips because chocolate chips have additives that inhibit proper thickening. The filling comes together all in one saucepan in under 15 minutes—no tempering egg yolks required!

I’ll be making this chocolate cream pie recipe for Father’s Day and you should, too!