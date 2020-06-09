Farfalle Pasta with Shrimp, Roasted Broccoli, Lemon and Parmesan

Quick and easy farfalle pasta with shrimp, roasted broccoli, lots of parmesan cheese, and a creamy lemon dressing made with olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper.

One of the best things I’ve learned in all my years of making recipes is that you don’t need to spend a whole day to make a delicious meal. There are plenty of quick, shortcut meals you can throw together that will taste great and delight your family. I got some great feedback after posting this creamy lemon farro tuna dish recently so I decided to make another delicious weeknight dinner recipe based on the same creamy lemon dressing.

I decided to use farfalle pasta (also known as bowtie pasta) as the grain base and peeled, deveined shrimp in this dish to keep things easy. While the pasta boils, roast a crown of broccoli, cut into florets, and in the final 10 minutes of roasting (broccoli takes about 25 minutes to roast), add a pound of peeled and deveined shrimp to the sheet pan and return the pan to the oven. It’s the easiest way to cook the shrimp quickly and easily, and it keeps the mess to a minimum. Toss together the roasted broccoli, shrimp, pasta, lemon dressing, and a generous amount of Parmesan cheese and you have yourself a complete, delicious, and nutritious meal—perfect for a summer weeknight.