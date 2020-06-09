Quick and easy farfalle pasta with shrimp, roasted broccoli, lots of parmesan cheese, and a creamy lemon dressing made with olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper.
One of the best things I’ve learned in all my years of making recipes is that you don’t need to spend a whole day to make a delicious meal. There are plenty of quick, shortcut meals you can throw together that will taste great and delight your family. I got some great feedback after posting this creamy lemon farro tuna dish recently so I decided to make another delicious weeknight dinner recipe based on the same creamy lemon dressing.
I decided to use farfalle pasta (also known as bowtie pasta) as the grain base and peeled, deveined shrimp in this dish to keep things easy. While the pasta boils, roast a crown of broccoli, cut into florets, and in the final 10 minutes of roasting (broccoli takes about 25 minutes to roast), add a pound of peeled and deveined shrimp to the sheet pan and return the pan to the oven. It’s the easiest way to cook the shrimp quickly and easily, and it keeps the mess to a minimum. Toss together the roasted broccoli, shrimp, pasta, lemon dressing, and a generous amount of Parmesan cheese and you have yourself a complete, delicious, and nutritious meal—perfect for a summer weeknight.
Farfalle Pasta with Shrimp, Roasted Broccoli, Lemon and Parmesan
Ingredients
Creamy Lemon Dressing
- 3 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp grated lemon zest
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp mayonnaise
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
Pasta with Shrimp and Broccoli
- 1 crown broccoli, cut into florets
- 1 tbsp plus 1 tsp olive oil divided
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 lb frozen large shrimp thawed, peeled and deveined
- 12 oz dried farfalle pasta
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.
- For the dressing: In a bowl, whisk all dressing ingredients (lemon juice through black pepper). Set aside.
- Toss the broccoli with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, coating all of the florets, and spread them out in a single layer on a baking sheet. Sprinkle evenly with the salt. Roast for 15 minutes, until tender and browned. Remove the pan from the oven and add the shrimp in a single layer. Drizzle the shrimp with the remaining teaspoon of olive oil and season with a pinch of salt and pepper, toss, and roast for an additional 10 minutes, until the broccoli is tender and browned and the shrimp is pink and opaque throughout.
- While the broccoli and shrimp roast, boil the pasta according to package directions. Drain and transfer to a large bowl and let cool slightly. Stir in the lemon dressing, coating all of the pasta. Stir in the roasted broccoli, shrimp, and Parmesan. Taste and season with more salt and pepper if desired. Serve.
The lemon dressing in the farro recipe was fantastic and I was trying to think of what else I could use it in. Thanks for giving me another recipe to use it in!
Is there any alternative to using mayo?
I just happened to stumble on this recipe on a day when I had all the ingredients and didn’t know what to make for dinner. Loved it! I added some thawed green peas and chives from my garden. Delicious and easy to make. I hope to enjoy it again soon – a perfect summer dinner.
