Grilled Lamb Burgers with Yogurt Sauce and Fresh Tomato Salsa

Juicy and tender grilled lamb burgers topped with a fresh-flavored Greek yogurt sauce and a quick tomato salsa.
This post is sponsored by Superior Farms.
If you’re looking to spice up your summer grilling menu this year, grilled lamb burgers are the way. Ground lamb has this lovely mild flavor that pairs well with so many other flavors, but especially Mediterranean ones like lemon, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh herbs. Take these grilled lamb burgers for example—I seasoned them with a vibrant herb and spice mixture of coriander, oregano, cumin, lemon zest, garlic, and lots of parsley. They’re so fresh-tasting and flavorful and they’re made even better with a swipe of Greek yogurt sauce and a pile of sweet tomato salsa.
Beyond the great flavor, lamb is a great swap for beef nutritionally as well. It provides nearly five times the essential omega-3 fatty acids and alpha linoleic acid of beef. And better yet, you can feel good using Superior Farms American lamb because they partner with family farmers and ranchers across the U.S. who raise their lamb naturally, kindly, and sustainably.
The yogurt sauce is the perfect creamy complement to the lamb, made with thick Greek yogurt, lemon zest, parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper. And the tomato salsa is a simple blend of chopped grape tomatoes, minced onion, garlic, lemon juice, parsley, salt, and pepper.
Enjoy!
Grilled Lamb Burgers
Ingredients
Lamb Burgers
- 1 lb Superior Farms ground lamb
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tsp grated lemon zest
- 1 ¼ tsp dried oregano
- 3/4 tsp ground cumin
- 3/4 tsp ground coriander
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
Tomato Salsa
- 1 ½ cups grape tomatoes, cut into quarters
- 3 tbsp minced onion
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 3 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1/2 tsp salt
- Pinch black pepper
Yogurt Sauce
- 1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- 2 tsp grated lemon zest
- 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- Pinch salt
- Pinch black pepper
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix all burger ingredients with your hands. Form the mixture into 4 patties. Heat the burners on your gas grill to medium high flames. Once hot ( after about 10 minutes), grill the patties for 5-7 minutes per side.
- In a large bowl, mix all tomato salsa ingredients. Cover and let sit while you make the burgers (refrigerate if it will be sitting for longer than 1 hour).
- In a medium bowl, mix all yogurt sauce ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Assemble burgers on lettuce wraps or buns. Spread yogurt sauce on lamb burgers and top with tomato salsa. Serve.
Yum!! My family loves Mediterranean food so when I saw you post this the other day I knew I had to try it.
I made a few minor change – I have a bigger family so I mixed 1 lb. ground beef and 1 lb. lamb to make 8 patties. I did not need to double the toppings. I added a splash of red wine vinegar to both the salsa and the yogurt, and I think the salsa would be delicious with a little fresh chopped mint as well (but it was great as-is). I also put out some sliced avocados and they paired well with the other toppings.
One of my sons said it needed something with a kick (of course this is the kid who puts buffalo sauce on everything) … any suggestions for something spicy that might pair well with this?