Grilled Lamb Burgers with Yogurt Sauce and Fresh Tomato Salsa

Juicy and tender grilled lamb burgers topped with a fresh-flavored Greek yogurt sauce and a quick tomato salsa.

If you’re looking to spice up your summer grilling menu this year, grilled lamb burgers are the way. Ground lamb has this lovely mild flavor that pairs well with so many other flavors, but especially Mediterranean ones like lemon, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh herbs. Take these grilled lamb burgers for example—I seasoned them with a vibrant herb and spice mixture of coriander, oregano, cumin, lemon zest, garlic, and lots of parsley. They’re so fresh-tasting and flavorful and they’re made even better with a swipe of Greek yogurt sauce and a pile of sweet tomato salsa.

Beyond the great flavor, lamb is a great swap for beef nutritionally as well. It provides nearly five times the essential omega-3 fatty acids and alpha linoleic acid of beef. And better yet, you can feel good using Superior Farms American lamb because they partner with family farmers and ranchers across the U.S. who raise their lamb naturally, kindly, and sustainably.

The yogurt sauce is the perfect creamy complement to the lamb, made with thick Greek yogurt, lemon zest, parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper. And the tomato salsa is a simple blend of chopped grape tomatoes, minced onion, garlic, lemon juice, parsley, salt, and pepper.

Enjoy!