Grilled Moroccan Chicken Thighs with Pecan Couscous

These bold and delicious grilled chicken thighs are marinated and grilled with big flavors like garlic, lemon, green olives, prunes, olive oil, and a rich spice blend of paprika, cumin, cinnamon, ginger, and turmeric. Serve them with a side dish of couscous studded with chopped pecans, olives, prunes, and sunny lemon.

This post is sponsored by American Pecans.

This summer will feel like a different season for all of us, but there’s one thing that can happily remain the same: grilling. From June through September, I grill just about every fresh food I can get my hands on—from meats to fruits and veggies—and thankfully, I don’t think that’ll change just because we’re in the midst of a pandemic. These Moroccan grilled chicken thighs with pecan couscous have already set the season off with a bang.

They’re outrageously flavorful, thanks to a bold wet rub made with garlic, lemon, green olives, prunes, olive oil, and a rich spice blend of paprika, cumin, cinnamon, ginger, and turmeric. Grilling adds a smoky intensity to the tender thigh meat.

A bed of pecan couscous is the ideal complement, building on the rich Moroccan flavor with tart lemon, fresh parsley, chopped prunes, briney green olives, and plenty of crunchy, naturally sweet pecans.

Why pecans? Well, first of all, our family eats A LOT of pecans. On oatmeal, with veggies, in pies, as an everyday snack…the list goes on. They’re delicious and so versatile. The fact that they’re also extremely nutrient dense makes them that much better to me—a one-ounce serving of pecans gives you 12 grams of “good” monounsaturated fats*, and 3 grams of plant-based protein and fiber. Basically, they elevate the nutrition of whatever you add them to!

*A one-ounce serving of pecans has 18g unsaturated fat and only 2g saturated fat.

Grilled Moroccan Chicken Thighs

The secret to creating bold, rich flavor in our chicken thighs is all in the Moroccan marinade. It’s a thick, wet rub that you’ll make in the food processor and slather all over the chicken before grilling.

Don’t let the list of ingredients intimidate you! Many of them you probably have on hand (like the spices, garlic, and olive oil) and the ones you’ll need to buy are great pantry and fridge staples for a whole slew of other recipes (they won’t go to waste!). Here’s what you’ll need:

Spices: paprika, ground cumin, ground turmeric, cayenne pepper, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, salt, and pepper

Extra-virgin olive oil

Lemon juice

Prunes

Green olives

Garlic cloves

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Pecan Couscous

Couscous is one of my favorite sides for a few reasons. It’s incredibly quick cooking; it’s easy; and it goes with everything. Here, the fine grains are mixed with big flavor enhancers like lemon, chopped sweet prunes, chopped olives, bright parsley, and crunchy pecans. It’s interesting in terms of taste and texture and creates the perfect base for our Moroccan chicken thighs.