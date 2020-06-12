What I Love This Week

During my first pregnancy, I was obsessed with horror movies. I went into labor just hours after Daniel and I went to the movies to see The Nun, which was a terrible movie if you’re curious. This time around, I’ve been more interested in feel-good, wholesome shows, like Bob’s Burgers and Parks and Recreation. But recently I’ve been drawn back into thrillers and horror, even though they truly make it hard for me to sleep at night. I’ve come to the conclusion that I enjoy watching horror movies because I can’t just passively watch them (like I might with a drama or comedy); instead I’m gripped. It forces me to be present, an art I’m always working on, and I like that. I crave that. So this week, Daniel and I watched The Autopsy of Jane Doe on Netflix. It had a really nice slow build to some creepy scares. And Brian Cox was great as usual (have you seen him in Succession on HBO? He’s the best).

If you can’t go out and protest but are looking for a way to help, here are some ideas.

This is an older article but it’s a great read from Ta-Nehisi Coates: The Case for Reparations

Disordered Eating in a Disordered Time

Social isolation and unstructured days add to the anxiety of those struggling to achieve a healthy relationship with food.

I can’t wait to try these par-cooked sweet potatoes that you finish on the grill—a great side for a summer meal.