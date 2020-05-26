5 Great Summer Salads

By now I’m sure you have started breaking out the BBQs and setting up the kiddie pools. We have a few weeks to wait for the official start to summer, but I give you permission to start now. If you’re looking for some easy, light, and refreshing salad recipes for meals or side dishes, I’ve got you covered with these great summer salads!

Watermelon Feta Salad with Basil and Corn

(pictured above) This watermelon feta salad is fresh, fragrant and full of flavor. Easy to make, this is a perfect make ahead salad for summer cookouts. A vibrant side dish that is a real crowd pleaser!

Minted Orzo Salad with Chickpeas and Feta

A deliciously easy orzo salad with bright lemon vinaigrette, fresh mint, basil, and feta cheese that’s great served hot or cold!

Strawberry and Spinach Salad

This delicious spinach salad has a lovely homemade orange vinaigrette and strawberries, it all works so well together! Have it as a side salad or turn it into a tasty main by adding chicken or salmon.

Summer Shrimp Salad with Peaches and Grilled Corn

Summer’s freshest produce in a bowl: fresh corn off the cob, juicy ripe tomatoes, grilled sweet peaches — topped with spicy shrimp on a bed of romaine with avocado and red onion.

Hawaiian Salad with Pineapple Chicken

A tropical getaway in a bowl. It combines tender ginger-soy-marinated pineapple chicken, juicy pineapple, sliced almonds, crisp romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, and a light sesame vinaigrette!