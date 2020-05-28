Cheesy Beef Taco Skillet

This easy weeknight dinner is a mash up of two of my great childhood loves: beef tacos and cheesy Hamburger Helper. It’s full of rich chili and cumin-spiced Mexican flavor with a deliciously creamy factor. And to make it that much better, it’s made all in one skillet in 30 minutes. You can serve it with egg noodles, a la Hamburger Helper, serve it over rice, on top of salad, or set up a toppings bar with all your favorite taco fixins! It’s a total crowd pleaser no matter what you do.

How to Make It:

First, make a homemade taco seasoning blend with:

chili powder

smoked paprika

ground cumin

ground coriander

dried oregano

cayenne pepper

salt

Next, saute onion and pepper in a large skillet until soft. Transfer the cooked veggies to a bowl, then brown a pound of ground beef in the skillet. Add a few cloves of minced garlic and stir until fragrant. Add the spice mixture, let cook for about a minute. Return the veggies to the skillet then stir in chicken broth, canned tomato sauce, and a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce. Bring the mixture to a simmer and let cook until thickened. Stir in cream cheese and cheddar cheese until smooth and melted. Voila!