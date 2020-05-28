This easy weeknight dinner is a mash up of two of my great childhood loves: beef tacos and cheesy Hamburger Helper. It’s full of rich chili and cumin-spiced Mexican flavor with a deliciously creamy factor. And to make it that much better, it’s made all in one skillet in 30 minutes. You can serve it with egg noodles, a la Hamburger Helper, serve it over rice, on top of salad, or set up a toppings bar with all your favorite taco fixins! It’s a total crowd pleaser no matter what you do.
How to Make It:
First, make a homemade taco seasoning blend with:
chili powder
smoked paprika
ground cumin
ground coriander
dried oregano
cayenne pepper
salt
Next, saute onion and pepper in a large skillet until soft. Transfer the cooked veggies to a bowl, then brown a pound of ground beef in the skillet. Add a few cloves of minced garlic and stir until fragrant. Add the spice mixture, let cook for about a minute. Return the veggies to the skillet then stir in chicken broth, canned tomato sauce, and a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce. Bring the mixture to a simmer and let cook until thickened. Stir in cream cheese and cheddar cheese until smooth and melted. Voila!
Cheesy Beef Taco Skillet
Ingredients
Spice Mixture
- 2 tbsp chili powder
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika (optional)
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
- ½ tsp salt
Beef Taco Skillet
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 1 bell pepper (any color), thinly sliced
- 1 lb 90% lean ground beef
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ cup chicken broth
- ½ cup canned tomato sauce
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce (or soy sauce)
- 2 oz cream cheese
- 2 oz cheddar cheese, grated (1/2 cup)
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk together all spice ingredients. Set aside.
- In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until hot. Add the sliced onion and bell pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and return the skillet to heat. Add the ground beef and cook, breaking it up as it browns, until beef is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and stir for 30 seconds. Add the spice mixture and stir to coat the beef crumbles, about 20 seconds. Return the cooked peppers and onions to the skillet and stir in the tomato sauce, chicken broth, and Worcestershire sauce; bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, stirring frequently, until the sauce has thickened slightly, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cream cheese and cheddar cheese until smooth and melted. Serve with egg noodles or rice or your favorite taco fixings!
This is an awesome recipe
Another winner Andie! I know I will making this again and again. We are keeping things low carb over here so I mixed in cauliflower rice before serving and it was a so good. Thank you!!
I loved this recipe so much! I am not the biggest fan of Beef but my roommate loves it so I gave this a shot and I am so glad I did. Thank you for sharing this!!
Hi, that cheesy beef look amazing, very helpful recipe!